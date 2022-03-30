Swedish-owned Transcom opens support space for work-from-home employees in Davao City

The Swedish-owned outsourcing firm Transcom Worldwide Philippines, Inc. has opened a new satellite office in Davao City called T:Space which will serve as a support center and backup space for its work-from-home employees.

The company says in a statement that the office is primarily designed as a business continuity hub complementing the WAH employment setup in the Philippines, T:Space will serve as a backup location for WAH employees who are experiencing internet downtime, and those who are affected by power outages, natural calamities, and other issues that prevent them from working at home effectively.

During a ceremonial opening of T:Space on 23 March, Mark Lyndsell, Transcom’s Regional chief executive officer said, “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the remote work arrangement as one of the most viable employment setups for our workforce. However, this does not come without challenges,”

“Several issues often arise in our employees’ households such as internet downtime and the effect of typhoons and other calamities in many regions. Hence, with T:Space, we aim to ensure business continuity and provide quality, uninterrupted service for our clients and their customers at the same time that we are offering our employees a safe and welcoming environment to work,” he explained.

Also attending the opening ceremony was Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg who said that the venture was among the business opportunities discussed during a webinar organized by the Sweden Embassy in partnership with the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines and the Davao City Investment Promotion Center amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

“This webinar gave Swedish investors an overview of the attractive opportunities in Davao City for foreign investors. My visit here this week is a follow-up to this endeavor. I am commending Transcom for opening a satellite office in Davao City,” Ambassador Annika Thunborg said.

Source: BusinessWorld