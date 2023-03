The Finnish Business Council Singapore (FBC) will organize a networking event on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at Cafe Iguana Riverside Point in Singapore.

The hosts will introduce and discuss their respective companies and business segments in Singapore and in the region.

FBC Deputy Chairman Sebastian Nummelin invites you to join the relaxed afterword evening.

No fee will be charged from both FBC members and non-members.

For attending, please sign up here.