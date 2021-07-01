Learn more about the Danish tax rules for Danes abroad

The Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) invites members to a webinar covering the Danish tax rules for Danes abroad on 8 July at 3 pm.

More about the webinar from DABS:

The Danish tax rules can be a jungle to navigate, not least if you live outside the Denmark. At DABS’s next webinar, you can get an overview and answers to many of the questions Danes in Singapore have.

Guest speaker Doris Erlandsen will, among other things, inform us about how we as Danes should behave as displaced/limited taxpayers in Denmark. How should we understand the Danish tax rules, when does the ten-day rule apply and can we hold board meetings/coffee meetings during a stay in Denmark? What should you be aware of if you plan to travel back to Denmark on a research scheme?

There are many questions and maybe you have even more attached to your personal situation.

Time & Place

Thursday, July 8, at 15.00 – 16.00 (SG time) at Zoom.

Registration

Participation is free and only for DABS members.

Find more information and sign up here