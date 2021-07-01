Play “Mölkky on the grass carpet” with FinnCham in Hong Kong

FinnCham is inviting FinnCham members and friends to participate in a good old Finnish heritage experience of “Mölkky on the grass carpet” during DAFU Hong Kong’s “Sneaker Street Festival” at the FOREST, Mongkok on 3rd & 4th July from 1 pm to 7.30 pm.

Times for activities:

Shoes Painting from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Mölkky Play from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Yoga Experience from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

No need to RSVP on FinnCham’s website.

On Sunday 4th of July, 12-2 pm, FinnCham HK members are also invited to join the VIP event: shopping, Mölkky game, drinks, and more! Please mention you are a FinnCham member at the door.