Play “Mölkky on the grass carpet” with FinnCham in Hong Kong

FinnCham is inviting FinnCham members and friends to participate in a good old Finnish heritage experience of “Mölkky on the grass carpet” during DAFU Hong Kong’s “Sneaker Street Festival” at the FOREST, Mongkok on 3rd & 4th July from 1 pm to 7.30 pm.
Times for activities:
- Shoes Painting from 1 pm to 3 pm.
- Mölkky Play from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Yoga Experience from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.
No need to RSVP on FinnCham’s website.
On Sunday 4th of July, 12-2 pm, FinnCham HK members are also invited to join the VIP event: shopping, Mölkky game, drinks, and more! Please mention you are a FinnCham member at the door.