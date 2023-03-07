Least 15 dead and dozens missing in a landslide in Indonesia

At least 15 people have died while 50 people have been reported missing on the island of Serasan in Indonesia, where houses have been covered in mud.

Heavy rain and mudslides on the remote island in Indonesia have killed at least 15 people, according to the news agency AFP. Still, the violent weather continues.

“The wind is unpredictable. The wind is strong and the waves are currently high,” says a spokesperson according to AFP.

A search and rescue team consisting of 60 people left for Serasan from the island of Natuna on Monday. From there they have to sail to Serasan, which is usually a trip that lasts at least five hours.

As of Monday, there was no internet connection in the area, which has made it difficult to get information out to the public.

Mudslides often hit Indonesia during the rainy season. The rainy season lasts from October to March.

In some areas, the risk of mudslides has increased due to extensive deforestation. There are therefore not enough trees and other vegetation to keep the soil in place.

