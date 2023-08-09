General news / Laos / Vietnam

Lao authorities continue searching for Vietnamese driver missing in landslide incident

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The Lao military is continuing its search for a Vietnamese driver reported missing following a landslide on the road between Khammuan and Borikhamxay provinces. Photo by the Vientiane Times.

Lao authorities and the military are continuing to search for a Vietnamese driver who has been missing after a landslide incident on the National Highway Road No 8.

The rescue operating team “are speeding up their search,” according to the District Governor of Khounkham district, Mr Keovilay Xayabouth.

So far, the rescue operation could save forty-five Vietnamese’s lives who were trapped in the same area as the driver, reported the Vientiane Times.

The landslide occurred on 4 August 2023 following the heavy rain on the road between Khounkham district in Khammuan province and Borikhamxay province.

Plus, there were approximately 110 vehicles damaged. The road is still temporarily closed for immediate repair.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten_153_Military_y23.php

