Ho Chi Minh City proposes further cooperation with Denmark

Photo of Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz (left) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai (right) by sggp.org.vn via Vietnam Plus.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai, has proposed further cooperation with Denmark in energy transition, green and sustainable development, as well as investment and trade during a meeting with Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz on Monday, 6 March 2023.

Mai said the soon-to-be-signed green development cooperation agreement between the two countries is not only suitable for the development trend of the world but also appropriate to developing countries like Vietnam.

According to Vietnam Plus, the importance of boosting collaboration in training and technology transfer to prepare human resources for industries that need high-quality human resources to serve the green development strategy were the fields Mai highlighted.

Prytz shared that as Vietnam is the country with potential and ambition, Denmark hoped to establish future cooperation with the country to transform energy in a more sustainable direction.

Both parties agreed to further promote their relationship and collaborate in more areas.

