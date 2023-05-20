Thailand rainy season to officially start next week

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported that the rainy season in the country will officially start on 22 May 2023.

The amount of rainfall for the whole country is predicted to be five percent less than the normal range.

August and September will have more possibility of abundant rain and flash floods even. The rainy season will end in mid October.

All Nordic people staying in Thailand for the period mentioned above are advised to plan their daily commute and trips ahead and do not forget to bring your umbrella and raincoat with you.

