LEGO Group to plant 50,000 trees for three years in Vietnam

The Danish conglomerate has said that LEGO Group is to plant 50,000 trees in Vietnam’s southern Binh Duong Province for three years with support from the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company Limited (VSIP).

Binh Duong Province is where the company’s new factory will be built in November this year. It is set to be the group’s first carbon neutral run site.

According to the company’s website, it states that “The LEGO Group together with VSIP will plant 50,000 trees in Vietnam to compensate for vegetation removed during construction.”

Currently, LEGO has planted 15,000 trees during 2022. Along with VSIP, the company will grow further 35,000 trees in 2023 and 2024.

“As we progress as planned on establishing our new factory in Vietnam, it is key for us to deliver on our ambition to operate the factory with a minimal impact on the environment,” Preben Elnef, Vice President and Program Lead for the LEGO in Vietnam said.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20220910/lego-group-to-plant-50000-trees-for-three-years-in-vietnams-southern-province/69009.html