Message of condolence from Southeast Asian countries for the passing Queen Elizabeth II

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, 8 September 2022, Southeast Asian countries including Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore have sent messages of condolence.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch who reigned for 70 years. Her Majesty died at age 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Thailand

According to their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand letter, the King reminisced that he and the Thai people still remember the visits to Thailand by the Queen in 1972 and 1996, as an official guest of Their Majesties King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit, with pride and warmth.

Her Majesty the Queen Mother sent a separate letter of condolence to Britain’s King Charles III, expressing her deep sorrow on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Also, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangkok paid tribute to Her Majesty and the close ties between the two nations.

“We share with the British people and the international community in mourning this great and irreparable loss,” the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia

The Malaysian king, Al-Sultan Abdullah, and queen, Tunku Azizah, said in a statement that:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered by their Majesties, the government and people of Malaysia for her unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth of which Malaysia is a proud member and her efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.”

The Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines expressed his profound sorrow toward Her Majesty’s death.

“We, together with many Filipinos living and working in England, though not subjects of the Queen, have found ourselves having developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as moth.

Indonesia

In Jakarta, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo also joined other world leaders in expressing “deepest sympathies” for the British Royals.

Singpore

And in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said parliament would observe one minute of silence at the beginning of Monday’s session for Queen Elizabeth.

“As a mark of respect, state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral,” he said in a statement.

Source: