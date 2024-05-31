LEGO chief visits Vietnamese Deputy PM

The Chief Operations Officer of the Denmark-based LEGO group, Carsten Rasmussen, payed a visit to the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Tran Luu Quang. The meeting of the two found place at a reception hosted by the Deputy PM in Hanoi Yesterday, 30 May 2024.

During the event the Deputy PM underlined the Vietnamese Governments excitement about the new LEGO plant which is currently getting build in the Southern province of Binh Duong. While building the new plant there is a special focus on making it 100% sustainable.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Tran Luu Quang, also expressed hope that the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, and the LEGO leader would continue to inspire and encourage other Danish firms to invest in Vietnam.

The Danish visitor, Chief Operations Officer of the Denmark-based LEGO group, Carsten Rasmussen, expressed gratitude on bealf of his company towards the Vietnamese Government, ministries, sectors and the locality. He thanked them for their support in the process of building the new Vietnam-based plant.

Source: Vietnam+