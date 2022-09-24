Thai furniture brand “Lasunya” wins Red Dot Design Award 2022

The “Embro” collection from the Thai furniture brand, Lasunya, won the Red Dot Design Award 2022 in the Home and Seating Furniture category.

“An innovative combination of different fabrics and processing techniques makes the Embroidery Collection sofa an original piece of furniture,” the Jury stated.

The collection is the collaboration between Lasunya, Ong-Yongphan Soonthorn-Victory, and Nam-Apiradi Thairat from Studio Fabuless.

Embro received praise from the award committee for being created with a technique called smocking, which causes the fabric of the backrest to provide a gentle feeling and creates a detailed impression. The piece also contrasts with the reduced form and smooth leather interior while presenting the combination of the light wooden legs that portrays a modern style.

Mr. Suparit Jarungchainanon, the managing director of Lasunya said that:

“Our factory started out with making genuine leather sofas for export. With great attention to details such as the elaboration of sewing leather, the design, and the practical functions of each piece. These elements have brought our brand to be widely recognized and accepted in foreign countries like Denmark, Germany, Japan or even in Northern Europe, where it is best-known for leather furniture.”

Lasunya is founded in 1982 by Mr. Surasak Charungchainanon under the mission of making meaningful style and high quality sofas and exporting sofas to several parts of the world such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Germany, France, and Japan.

With more than 40 years of experience, the brand has represented the three principles of Care, Craft, and Comfort through the delicate design of Thai craftsmanship.

Visit www.lasuya.com to view more of their crafts.

