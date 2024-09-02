Danish Embassy in Manila marks Buwan ng Wika with Filipino story translation

The Danish Embassy in Manila has joined in the celebration of Buwan ng Wika (National Language Month) by introducing a Danish translation of a beloved Filipino children’s story. Titled “Aben og Skildpadden,” the book is based on the iconic tale “Ang Pagong at ang Matsing” by Filipino national hero Jose Rizal.

The translation, masterfully done by Lakambini Sitoy, brings the story to life in both Danish and English, with captivating illustrations by Cabrillo Jacobsen. This effort highlights the power of literature in bridging cultures and languages, reflecting the embassy’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange between Denmark and the Philippines.

As the month-long celebration of Buwan ng Wika wraps up, the embassy encourages everyone to continue appreciating the magic of languages and the joy of learning through stories like this one. Buwan ng Wika, or National Language Month, is an annual celebration in the Philippines dedicated to promoting and preserving the Filipino language. It commemorates the declaration of Filipino as the national language by President Manuel L. Quezon.