Luma Solves OA Long Stay Visa Insurance Requirements for Retirement in Thailand

Luma’s newly introduced health insurance plan, Luma Long Stay Care, offers coverage that meets the health insurance requirement for OA Long Stay Visa so you can relish your retirement in Thailand. Whether you’re retired or planning to retire in the Kingdom, getting a health insurance policy must be on top of your list. Luma Long Stay Care is designed for expats, which comes with extensive medical support for the community, including an in-house expat doctor with a qualified medical team, and excellent member support and consultation available in English, French, and Thai.

If your plan is to stay in Thailand for your retirement, consider applying for the OA Long Stay Visa. Foreigners who are over 50 years of age can apply for the one-year retirement visa, which comes with a requirement to have health insurance with coverage exceeding 400,000 THB in inpatient benefits and 40,000 THB in outpatient benefits. The retirement visa allows you to stay in Thailand uninterrupted for one year, without having to worry about employment status and sponsorship. It also grants multiple entries, and you can renew the visa each year to prolong your stay as long as the requirements are met. The process to apply for the visa is fairly straightforward if you follow the instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Whether you prefer the constant buzz of the city or the comfort of nature, getting the right health insurance policy is a priority. Luma helps you make a well-informed decision about health insurance for your OA Long Stay Visa, so you don’t have to worry later. Start your long stay in Thailand with the right healthcare solution in Luma Long Stay Care, wherever you live.

Check out some of the features of Luma Long Stay Care:

Suitable for the 400,000 THB Inpatient and 40,000 THB Outpatient requirement for OA Long Stay Visa

Accepts applicants up to 79 years old, renewable until 90 years old

Affordable premium and deductible options

Direct billing service for treatments within the insurer’s medical network

Medical check-up at special rates within the insurer’s medical network

at special rates within the insurer’s medical network In-house medical team led by expat doctor to provide Second Medical Opinion and Medical Referral

Dedicated member support and consultation available in English

Read more about Luma Long Stay Care health insurance for OA visa in Thailand or reach Luma directly:

Phone: +66 2 494 3600

Email: [email protected]

Line: @luma

Facebook

Health Insurance of Your Choice – Since 2012, Luma has committed to becoming the most trusted partner for brighter health and peace of mind for locals and expats. From the heart of Bangkok, Luma’s multi-cultural team of experts offers health insurance services for individuals, families, and employees. A whole range of health solutions and special privileges are always available for members of Luma. www.lumahealth.com