Ambassador Joachim Bergström went Plogging in Malaysia in conjunction with World River Day

On Sunday 26 Sept, YBhg. Datuk Seri Hj. Mahadi Che Ngah, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur with HE Dr. Joachim Bergström, Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia participated in the Plogging activity around the Sungai Bunus Reservoir in conjunction with World River Day, the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur reports.

The activity was organized by DBKL (City of Kuala Lumpur) in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy, the Ministry of Federal Territories, Kuala Lumpur Irrigation and Drainage Department, Alam Flora and LA21KL partners, EcoKnights, BERNAMA, and National Library of Malaysia.

“Plogga” is a blend of the Swedish words picking up litter and jogging. You can plog along the street, the golf course, or just while out walking. “We hope that more people will see the need and start making a difference for the environment by picking up trash while also getting exercise,” the Embassy writes.

A total of 64kg of garbage was successfully collected by the participants and recorded for the purpose of audit data related to the amount of garbage dumped on the river banks. Also present was YBhg. Dato ’Hj. Che Roslan bin Che Daud, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Federal Territories, YBhg. Dato ’Hj. Mohd Zain bin Hj Hassan, Chief Executive Officer of Alam Flora and Ir. Ratna Rajah Sivapiragasam, Deputy Director of DID WP Kuala Lumpur and Swedish companies Anticimex, Atlas Copco, Ericsson, and Volvo Cars.

“Thanks to all who participated in this event,” the Embassy writes.