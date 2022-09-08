Business in Asia / Denmark / Malaysia / Trading & Logistics

Maersk signs MoU with Malaysian investment authority

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment

A.P. Moller-Maersk has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) to drive investments into the country, aiming to establish it as one of the logistics hubs of Southeast Asia.

Maersk said it will work with MIDA to attract high-tech and high-impact investments in sectors including automotive, electrical and electronics, machinery and equipment, medical devices, aerospace, renewable energy, and consumer technology in Malaysia.

“The collaboration with Maersk will bring more targeted global investments into Malaysia through strategic and value-added engagement approach to multinational companies,” deputy chief executive officer Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja said during the signing of the MIDA-Maersk memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 29 August 2022.

Maersk Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore area managing director Rupesh Jain said the collaboration with MIDA would bring more targeted global investments to Malaysia.

Source: https://www.mida.gov.my/mida-news/mida-partners-maersk-to-drive-high-quality-investments-into-malaysia/

 

