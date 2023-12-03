Business in Asia / China / Taiwan / Transportation, maritime

Maersk settles Ever Given dispute three years after canal chaos

- by Miabell Mallikka
STUCK SHIP EVER GIVEN, SUEZ CANAL – MARCH 26, 2021

AP Møller-Maersk has recently reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the companies involved in the six-day blockage of the Suez Canal. The incident was caused by the Taiwanese operated containership, Ever Given, in early 2021.

The carrier confirmed the withdrawal of the case in Denmark, as reported by Bloomberg Friday, December 1. However, the details of the settlement remain undisclosed.

The Ever Given garnered global attention during its six-day entanglement in the Suez Canal. The incident prompted vessels worldwide to divert around the Cape of Good Hope.

The enormous ship is owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha, a company based in Japan, operated by Evergreen, a Taiwanese shipping company, and managed by Bernhard Schulte, a German-based maritime services provider. All three companies was targeted in the lawsuit filed by Danish shipping mogul, AP Møller-Maersk.

Source: splash247.com

