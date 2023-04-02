Thousands hospitalized due to air pollution in Thailand

Severe air pollution in Chiang Mai, Thailand, has led to more than 12,000 people being admitted to Maharaj Chiang Mai Hospital since the New Year.

“Now, the hospital it is overcrowded,” says Dr. Bannakit Lojanapiawat to The Nation Thailand.

Forest fires and burnt rubbish have led to air pollution by dangerous particles. The pollution in Chiang Mai is described as the worst in the world and is considered dangerous according to IQAir.

“Doctors and health personnel work around the clock to give the public the best possible help. But people should also take care of their health to prevent serious symptoms from air pollution,” Dr. Lojanapiawat says.

A total of 1.73 million people has been forced to seek help between January 1 and March 19, according to the Bangkok Post.

Source: nrk.no