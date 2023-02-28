Malaysia to send 20,000 translated Qurans to Sweden

Malaysia has set aside more than $2 million American dollars to fight Islamophobia. The money goes to translating and printing the Quran in several languages and distributing copies internationally.

Out of the 2 million copies, 20,000 will be shipped to Sweden. This is due to Rasmus Paludan, a far-right politician, publicly burned the Quran in Sweden last month during a protest.

The plan is meant to create a better understanding of Islam, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters after the International Forum on Islamophobia. An event held on Monday, feb. 27, in the capital Putrajaya.

“We will print 20,000 in Swedish – and other languages too – for the purpose of better understanding,” he told reporters.

Anwar said the translations, publication and distribution will show wisdom and maturity in the face of unnecessary attacks on Islam.

Joachim Bergström, Swedish ambassador to Malaysia, welcomed Anwar’s announcement.

“I am personally delighted that this important text will be more accessible in my native country and in Europe,” Bergström told BenarNews.

Joachim Bergström have spent many years living and working in the Muslim world. Between 2016 and 2021 he worked as Sweden’s special envoy to combat Islamophobia.

“I am convinced that knowledge and dialogue are the way to promote understanding and peace,” Bergström added.

Source: benarnews.org