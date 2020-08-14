Singapore confirms everyone entering must wear electronic monitoring device

Singapore’s Immigration Authority has confirmed the introduction of Electrical Monitoring Device to all incoming people to the country to carry during Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) 14 days period.

The statement said:

As Singapore gradually reopens its borders to international travel, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) introduce an additional measure to enhance compliance with the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) regime and thereby reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by incoming travellers to the local community.

Effective from 10 August 2020, 2359hrs, all incoming travellers, including Singapore Citizens, Singapore Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass holders, Work Pass holders and their dependents, entering Singapore who are serving their SHN outside of SHN dedicated facilities (SDFs) will need to don an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14-day SHN. Those aged 12 and below will be exempted from this requirement.

