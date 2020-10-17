Ambassador Marina Berg shared her thoughts on the pandemic

Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Marina Berg shared her view on the pancdemeic with Jakarta Now.

“This pandemic is far from over, and we continue to see new local outbreaks globally, it is premature to make any firm conclusions on successes or failures for Sweden, or any other country,” Jakarta Now quoted the Ambassador.

“We are all still learning about the virus and which measures to be taken. It is important that countries share experiences and competences on a regular basis,” Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Marina Berg added.

