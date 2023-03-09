Malaysia dengue cases increasing with more than 200%

The Malaysia Ministry of Health reports an increasing number of dengue fever cases in the first two months of 2023.

19,450 cases have been reported through the last couple of months, which is an increase of 212 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

So far, 15 dengue-related deaths have been reported in the country, compared to two deaths in the same period last year.

Dengue is a disease caused by a virus spread through mosquito bites. The disease can take up to 2 weeks to develop with illness generally lasting less than a week.

Health effects from dengue include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and joint pain, and minor bleeding.

Dengue can become severe within a few hours. Severe dengue is a medical emergency and often requires hospitalization.

In severe cases, health effects can include hemorrhage, organ failure and death.

