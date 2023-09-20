Elevated dengue fever alert in Hanoi: Avoid mosquito bites

More than 3600 cases of dengue fever has been reported in Hanoi just within September 2023. That is four times higher than the cases reported during a similar period in 2022, according to Crisis 24.

People staying in Hanoi should avoid mosquito bites, and should remove standing water to reduce the number of biting mosquitos. And do not use aspirin or ibuprofen products if the disease is suspected, since it could exacerbate bleeding tendencies. If you’re in doubt – seek medical help.

Local health officials have so far made several campaigns in order to boost environmental sanitation, as well as destroying mosquito breeding sites. They also encourage the public to prevent their homes from mosquitos entering.

Here are the local areas most affected:

The Thach That district (833 cases), Hoang Mai (827 cases), Thanh Tri (727 cases), Ha Dong (607 cases), Phu Xuyen (603 cases), Dong Da (577 cases), Cau Giay (558 cases), and Nam Tu Liem (523 cases).

Dengue fever is a constant threat in Vietnam, but the risk is usually higher during the rainy season.

For more information, read here.