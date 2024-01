Danish actors Anna Stokholm and Simon Stenspil, whom are vacationing in Thailand with their son, has been facing health challenges in the Southeast Asian country. After recovering from the flu, Simon Stenspil was diagnosed with dengue fever. He is currently hospitalized for observation. Dengue fever, common in tropical areas, can lead to severe complications.

Danish news outlet B.T. is presently seeking further comments from the couple.

Source: BT