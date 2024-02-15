Danish actor still affected by Dengue fever

Danish Simon Steenspil is still affected by the symptoms of Dengue Fever, according to the actor’s latest Instagram post. He writes that he sleeps 10-12 hours every night and is still exhausted. He lost eight kilos due to the virus and some muscle mass and is eager to get back to training his body.

The actor was hospitalized in a Thai hospital after being stung by a mosquito which infected him. He was on a holiday with his son and his wife, fellow actress Anna Stockholm, who is pregnant with their second child.

After eight days in the hospital he was declared fit to fly. Simon Steenspil writes in the Instagram post, that he was sick 17 days of their holiday and he condemns the, in his words, “stupid little mosquito” for ruining his holiday plans and making him ill.

Source: Instagram.com/stenspilsneren/