Malaysians in Finland can still return to Malaysia

The Finnish government has yet to implement any restrictions that will impact the flights in the airspace of Finland due to the novel coronavirus, stated the Embassy of Malaysia in Helsinki, Finland on 26 March 2020.

So, Malaysians, who wish to return home to Malaysia, are still able to do so.

The Malaysian Embassy in Finland reports that the only airports, that are open for international travel, are Helsinki International Airport, Mariehamn Airport and Turku Airport.

“Malaysians are therefor still able to fly out of Finland via these airports. They just need to ensure that their flights are not cancelled,” said the Malaysian Embassy in a statement.

The Embassy stresses that even though some of the 390 Malaysians registered in Finland may want to return, they should always adhere to the instructions of the Finnish government until they get on their flight.

The Finnish government has instructed everyone to avoid public places and practice good hygiene.

Source: New Straits Times