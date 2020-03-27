Salmon ocean farm built in China on its way to Norway

A floating salmon farm to be put into production off the coast of Norway is now on its way from China to Norway where it is expected to arrive during the summer.

The farm has been named Havfarm 1. It is designed by NSK Ship Design in Norway and built at Yantai Shipyard, a city in the Shandong province of China.

“Although this area is quite some distance away from the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, extended Chinese holidays and self-quarantine regulations began affecting the project at an early stage. The situation in Yantai is now fairly normalized, but Chinese travel restrictions have recently been implemented to prevent new outbreaks,” says Lars Fredrik Martinussen, Communications Chief in Nordlaks which is the customer that will operate the salmon farm.

A timeline for the completion, final launch, and testing of onboard equipment is currently hard to estimate, the firm said. During this phase of the project, Nordlaks relies heavily on personnel from multiple suppliers, and strict travel restrictions to and from China are creating uncertainty regarding the completion process.