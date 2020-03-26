Flights advisary for travellers in Philippines

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is streamlining its operations concentrating remaining flights within only one terminal.

Beginning on 28 March 2020,12:01AM, the following airlines will be operating to and from NAIA Terminal 1:

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Oman Air, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Hong Kong Air, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jeju Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines, however, has announced that it will start suspending flights to and from Manila beginning March 29, 2020.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has also announced suspension of international flight operations starting March 26. PAL made their last flight out on 25 March en routed to San Fransisco MNL-SFO (PR104) and Los Angeles MNL-LAX (PR102). Return flights of these two will be on 27 March 2020 in NAIA Terminal 1. After these arrivals, PAL will cease to operate for the meantime.

On this day, 26 March 2020, the following local and foreign airlines have ceased international flight operations:

Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, Air Asia, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Qantas Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates Airlines, KLM, Air China, Air New Guinea, China Eastern, China Southern, Ethiopian Airlines, Jet Star Asia, Kuwait Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines, Thai Airways, Tiger Airways, Xiamen Airlines.

Currently landing and take-off have dramatically dropped from the usual 768 flight movements per day to 50 movements as air carriers began suspending their operations after foreign governments enacted closing down of their borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ed Monreal, MIAA General Manager made an announcement after consultation with the Airline Operators Council (AOC) and following the instructions of Arthur Tugade, Department Of Tourism Secretary to explore ways to minimize exposure of airport workers while ensuring continuous operations in NAIA.

the MIAA has earlier closed NAIA Terminal 4, Terminal 2 domestic wing and Terminal 3 domestic, after a ban on domestic air travel was issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The MIAA’s move to streamline airport operations is a three-pronged approach to

1) support government in its ECQ efforts because less personnel will have to report for work and will be confined to their homes thereby reducing exposure to the virus; 2) reduce cost on utilities by closing down NAIA T2, T3 and T4 and, 3) afford ground handling companies with an economical way of managing their logistics.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued informing pilots around the world that only NAIA Terminal 1 remains in operation for the duration of the ECQ.

The MIAA vowed to continue servicing sweeper flights and has designated NAIA Terminal 2 for the purpose. Sweeper flights and repatriation flights to help foreign nationals return to their home countries, are in cooperation by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the embassies.

On the other hand, government repatriation efforts is ongoing to bring home Philippines citizens overseas.