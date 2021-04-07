Maniga recieved €10m strategic investment fund for R&D development



Founded in Iceland, Meniga has closed a €10m strategic investment round led by institutional investors Velocity Capital and Frumtak Ventures, along with Industrifonden, the UK Government’s Future Fund, and existing customers UniCredit, Swedbank, Groupe BPCE, and Íslandsbanki.

One particular innovation that is currently garnering significant attention from banks and other key players in the industry is Meniga’s new green banking solution ‘Carbon Insight’ — which is allowing banks to empower their customers to fight climatechange.

The funding will be used for continued investment in:

• R&D activities

• development of innovative green banking products. In addition,

• strengthen sales and service teams to meet growing demand.

• change the dynamics in the global digital banking market