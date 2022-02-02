FBCS Event: Financial Outlook for 2022 – Focusing on Chinese, Nordic, and European Markets

The Finnish Business Council Shanghai, together with the Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and Swedbank invites you to their upcoming event titled ‘Financial Outlook for 2022 – Focusing on Chinese, Nordic and European Markets’ on 15 February.

More about the event FBCS writes:

After a couple of years of uncertainty that resulted in the largest drop in global GDP history, the 2022 financial outlook shows some upside. Even though there are multiple considerations to weigh up for 2022, it is expected that the economic growth will rebound this year.

FBCS is delighted to invite you to join us for a hybrid seminar on Financial Outlook 2022 to hear insights on Chinese, Nordic, and European financial markets. The seminar will be provided by Swedbank, which is one of our newest members. You will have a chance to get an extensive overview of global financial markets as we will have experts sharing their insights from China, Sweden, and Finland.

You can join the seminar either onsite, at Swedbank’s office in Shanghai, or online. Registered attendees will be provided with a Teams link one business day prior to the event. Dial-in will start at 3.15 pm and the online event ends at 4.45 pm.

More information on Swedbank:

Swedbank, as the first Swedish and Nordic bank, established a representative office in Shanghai in 2001, which was upgraded to a full branch in April 2007. We will help you – bringing our 20+ years of experience in business in China. Swedbank Shanghai Branch provides Nordic and Baltic clients with full lending and deposit-taking services in foreign currencies and local currency as well as trade finance, treasury, and payment services in China. Swedbank Shanghai Branch also offers RMB cross-border settlement services. And meanwhile, we maintain solid partnerships and cooperation with Chinese banks.

