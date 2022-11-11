MASBA Malaysia invites to annual Christmas Dinner & Dance

Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur draws to our attention that Malaysian-Swedish Business Association (MASBA) Malaysia will host Christmas Dinner & Dance on 3 December at the Ritz-Carlton in Kuala Lumpur.

The gathering will include a traditional Swedish Christmas celebration with pre-dinner glögg, charity bazaar, a Christmas buffet with free beer and wine, Lucia procession, Christmas carols, lucky draw, drinks and dancing.

The Chamber asks guests to please take the opportunity to bring friends, customers and colleagues to this festive evening of fun and music.

The event is supported by EUROCHAM Malaysia

Event details: https://www.masba.my/christmas-dinner-3-dec-2022?fbclid=IwAR2-zdIdQrKi6pbJKsfhJRB9d6kAoINUgKBfIQElq4cm3XSH-FBMlo4lX1A

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninKualaLumpur