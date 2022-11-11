“A Journey to the Fairy Tale World” book by Danish illustrator launched in Vietnam

The Embassy of Denmark in VIetnam and Kim Dong Publishing House co-organized a book launch of “A Journey to the Fairy Tale World” illustrated by Danish author, Tove K Lange on Friday, 11 November 2022.

The book presents both drawings and stories in the Vietnamese language of the most well-known fairy tales from all over the world.

During the opening ceremony, the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Mr. Nicolai Prytz said that “I hope that these beautiful paintings and entertaining stories will attract not only Vietnamese children but also adults and guide them through various fairy tales that most of us know by heart since our childhood.”

According to The World & Vietnam, the official cooperation program between the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam and Kim Dong Publishing House was established from 2005 to 2015.

The goal is to improve children’s literature in Vietnam, however, collaboration activities, for instance on this occasion, continue as part of the direct initiatives of the two parties.

“We are grateful for the long term cooperation with the Danish Embassy and the Danish Association of Writers and Illustrators,” said Mr. Bui Tuan Nghia, Director of Kim Dong Publishing House at the event.

“Many Vietnamese writers and illustrators find the experience and knowledge gained during the past years from working with Danish artists both directly and through workshops very helpful and valuable,” he added.

Following the book launch, there were also two training seminars on the current trends in Danish picture books to promote exchange of knowledge and experience between the Danish and Vietnamese illustrators and writers.

Source: https://en.baoquocte.vn/illustrator-from-andersens-country-brought-a-journey-to-the-fairy-tale-world-to-vietnamese-children-205516.html