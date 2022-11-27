Christmas decoration shops in Vietnam get busy

The Christmas decoration shops in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, were especially crowded on 27 November 2022 as the festive season is approaching.

These stores sell several products including Christmas balls, tinsel, ribbons, and other ornaments, and Christmas trees.

Since mid-November, a shop in Tran Binh Trong Street in District 5 has imported Danish Christmas trees that are “embellished with white snowflakes” and “fresh for a long time,” shared Nguyen Thu Hang, the shop’s owner.

In addition, Hang’s store also designs and produces embellishments itself, such as Christmas balls and laurel wreaths with many sophisticated details and high-end materials, reported Tuoitre News.

“These products are preferred by many customers, who buy them for decoration as well as giving to others as Christmas gifts,” she noted.

Though, another opinion shared by Tran Thao, the owner of another holiday decoration shop that the purchasing power this year might be only 80 percent of that of last year.

“This year, due to economic difficulties, many families have tightened their budget and reduced shopping,” he said.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20221127/christmas-decoration-market-turns-active-in-ho-chi-minh-city/70206.html