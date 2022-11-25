EUROCHAM and MASBA discussed industry-academia collaborations with Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia has announced a delegation to have visited YBhg. Datin Noorazah, the Undersecretary of the International Relations Division at the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE), and the team for the Technical Meeting of the Education Sector Committee at Putrajaya on Wednesday 23 November.

The EUROCHAM Malaysia delegation was led by Dr Jenny J. Westin, the Head of the Education Sector Committee, and the Executive Director of The Malaysian-Swedish Business Association (MASBA).

The visit focused on a discussion of “how to enhance the current industry-academia collaboration to resolve the mismatch of skills of newly graduates as well as advancing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector”.

EUROCHAM Malaysia has thanked the representative from the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia and the EUROCHAM esteemed members and said it expected to be conducting similar meetings in the future to further strengthen and bolster alliances for a prosperous EU-Malaysia partnership.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/