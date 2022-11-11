Finnish startup- and tech event SLUSH creates the next generation of entrepeneurs

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore announces that the startup and tech event SLUSH – held in Helsinki, Finland 17-18 November – has been sold out.

The event gathers startups and investors from all over the World to meet up, mentor and to be mentored while aiming at establishing new partnerships.

Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will be among the key speakers.

The Embassy encourages interested to participate in next year’s SLUSH as it brings together founders, investors, operators, executives, media, and talents.

– Whether you are interested in networking, willing to learn about startup ecosystems or wishing to catch the best job opportunities, SLUSH is for you, the Embassy says.

Side events and exhilarating programs will be open for participation alongside the event.

SLUSH is student-driven, non-profit movement on a mission to create and help the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Information on this year’s event is available here: https://www.slush.org/events/helsinki/?fbclid=IwAR31Lm3YwbHsvqYu9D7ebR8m9j4KEQAAkNYhDPb3CF1O0xM6LJidPKO48vA

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore