Meet the Danish Export Association and the Danish Asian SME Network

The Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce invites you to the DTCC Reunion – Meet the Danish Export Association and the DASN on 9 December.

More about the event, DTCC writes:

You are hereby invited to a small Christmas welcome back networking seminar at the Stable Lodge Restaurant and Hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 8. There will be a buffet with Danish Christmas specialties together with Christmas Glogg and other liquid consumables.

In connection with the partnership agreement signed between the Danish Asian SME Network (DASN) and the Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the network in Denmark will visit Thailand in December. The chamber has in this regard asked them to give a small introduction to DASN and the Danish Export Association in general.

Venue: The Stable Lodge Restaurant, Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 8

Date: Thursday 9 December 2021 Time: 18.30-21.30

Price: Member and Co-branding chambers: 250 THB

Non-Member: 500 THB

Find more information here