Meet the Danish Export Association and the Danish Asian SME Network

The Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce invites you to the DTCC Reunion – Meet the Danish Export Association and the DASN on 9 December.
More about the event, DTCC writes:
You are hereby invited to a small Christmas welcome back networking seminar at the Stable Lodge Restaurant and Hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 8. There will be a buffet with Danish Christmas specialties together with Christmas Glogg and other liquid consumables.
In connection with the partnership agreement signed between the Danish Asian SME Network (DASN) and the Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the network in Denmark will visit Thailand in December. The chamber has in this regard asked them to give a small introduction to DASN and the Danish Export Association in general.
Venue: The Stable Lodge Restaurant, Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 8
Date: Thursday 9 December 2021 Time: 18.30-21.30
Price: Member and Co-branding chambers: 250 THB
Non-Member: 500 THB
Find more information here