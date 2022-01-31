Danish Church and the Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce invites to welcome 2022 dinner

The Danish Church in Thailand together with the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce invites you to a welcome 2022 dinner event at the Danish Bakery and Deli in Bangkok on 18 February.

More about the event, the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce writes:

December was a quiet month compared with previous years and to compensate for this lack The Danish Church and the Danish – Thai Chamber of Commerce invite you to an evening new year welcoming event at Danish Bakery & Deli in Sukhumvit, Soi 30, Bangkok on the Friday 18 February 2022.

We look forward to meeting you at Danish Bakery and welcome the new year 2022.

Venue: Danish Bakery & Deli in Sukhumvit, Soi 30 (small blind Soi on left hand), Bangkok.

Date: Friday 18 February 2022

Time: 1700 – 2000

Price: 500 THB to be paid directly to Danish Bakery. Covers a full buffet and water. Other beverages can be bought from the restaurant.

Find more information and sign up here