TST Clock Tower turned deep blue in celebrations of Finland’s 104th Independence Day

In celebration of Finland’s 104th Independence Day, the TST Clock Tower turned deep blue on 6 December.

The Clock Tower is a landmark in Hong Kong located on the southern shore of Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. It is the only remnant of the original site of the former Kowloon Station on the Kowloon–Canton Railway.

The Clock Tower turned blue from 6 pm to 10 pm and a delegation from the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao witnessed the event.

Finland’s Independence Day is held yearly on 6 December to celebrate Finland’s declaration of independence from Russia in late 1917.