Ministry of Labor to discuss issues related to Thai berry-pickers with Sweden

Thailand’s Ministry of Labor said on Monday, 30 January 2023, that it will soon discuss issues related to Thai berry-pickers with the Swedish Embassy.

Following the exposure of unfair employment of Thai berry-pickers who went to work in Finland last year, several collaborations have been working on preventing the same thing from happening.

Also, Sweden expressed its concerns over the matter as Jon Åström Gröndahl, the Swedish Ambassador to Thailand tweeted on his Twitter account earlier this month that:

“The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok will not facilitate berry pickers until all employers guarantee fair recruitment, safety standards and decent working conditions.”

In response to the message, Thailand’s Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, said, “Even though Sweden has every right to ban Thai berry pickers from entering the country, there must be a way to resolve the situation.”

