NCC Singapore to formally launch YouTube channel with a special episode of Chef’s Kitchen  

The Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore will be releasing a special episode of CHEF’S KITCHEN starring their International Artistic Director, Sigrid Maria Inderberg to formally launch their YouTube channel on 8 September.

During the episode, Sigrid Maria Inderberg will be sharing fun facts about life in Norway, the Norwegian salmon and the two most distinguished ways of preserving it (like a true local!).

Sigrid will also share her “Salmon & Tagliatelle” recipe, a simple and homey dish easily cooked for the whole family!

The special episode will be released on NCC’s YouTube channel 8 September 2021