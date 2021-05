Singapore should get ready for Karius and Baktus because they are ready for their Asia premiere, announced the Norwegian Embassy on 7 May 2021. The embassy will be there to welcome Norwegian sugar craving tooth trolls to Singapore.

Bring your children and watch this fun and educating play about what may happen if you keep eating candies and do not brush your teeth.

Brought from Norway to Asia by Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore

Get your tickets here.

Get to know more of the duo here.