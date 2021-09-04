IKEA Indonesia introduce a veggie spin on the famous Swedish meatballs

From now on, vegetarians in Indonesia do not have to forego trying IKEA’s variety of Swedish dishes while furniture shopping because IKEA Indonesia launched on 24 August a plant-based menu. According to IKEA Indonesia, the plant-based menu aims at inviting customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle in terms of food while reducing its carbon footprint.

The Swedish furniture giant’s plant-based menu options are available at IKEA restaurants, IKEA drive-thru, and GoFood IKEA food in Indonesia and include plant-based sausage buns, plant-based fresh matcha ice cream, plant-based cheesecake, and chocolate cake and Plant Balls. Plant Balls is a veggie spin on IKEA’s famous meatballs that come with sides of mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, and lingonberry jam and topped with IKEA’s signature gravy.

Following the launch IKEA Food Commercial Manager Dita Astari Putri said to Kompas that the shape of the Plant Balls is identical to the meatballs and that it will hopefully be received well and contribute to environmental sustainability. Dita Astari Putri added that each portion of the plant balls has a carbon footprint that’s 20 times smaller than the traditional meatballs.

IKEA Indonesia says it’s going to continue expanding the menu so that around half of the offerings available in its restaurant and cafe would be plant-based by 2025.