Karius and Baktus premieres in Mandarin in Singapore

The Norwegian Cultural Center brings to Singapore the well-known pedagogical story of Karius and Baktus and for the first time, it will be showcased in Mandarin.

Karius and Baktus are loved by generations of Scandinavians and the Norwegian children’s story is about two small tooth trolls, Karius (caries) and Baktus (bacteria), that live inside cavities in the teeth of a boy named Jens. They have a very good life, especially when Jens eats white bread with syrup and fails to brush his teeth afterward. Eventually, their homes, the cavities, are destroyed by a dentist and they are rinsed out of Jens’ mouth through proper dental care.

The Norwegian children’s novel written and illustrated by Thorbjorn Egner, “Karius and Baktus”, is a humorous and great way to teach children about the importance of good oral care. The Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore believes that educational experiences should happen beyond the four walls of a classroom and should reach children and their families at home or in the community.

The show is supported by the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore and will be running from 9 February to 13 February at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium.

