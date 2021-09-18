Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore to host first Facebook LIVE episode of Chef’s Kitchen

The Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore will host its first Facebook LIVE episode of Chef’s Kitchen on 22 September at 7 pm on Facebook live.

About the episode, the Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore writes:

Broaden your culinary horizons with the Norwegian home chefs and professionals — in the comforts of your home. In this special episode, Norwegian Cultural Center’s International Artistic Director Sigrid Maria Inderberg is our guest home chef and will be sharing fun facts about life in Norway.

Hosted by Jacklyn Kuah, Singaporean Theatre Professional, and NCC’s Artistic Director.

RSVP here