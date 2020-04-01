New Dean of the Danish Seamen’s Church and Churches Abroad

The Danish Seamen’s Church and Churches Abroad (DSUK) announced in a press release on 27 March 2020 that Selma Ravn’s first day as the new Dean of the Danish Seaman’s and overseas Churches. She replaces Pia Sundbøll who will retire by the end of April.

Selma Ravn is currently the vicar at Frederikskirken in Paris, France. Selma Ravn will also become the leader of the secretariat of the Danish Seamen’s Church and Churches Abroad.

15 June will be Selma Ravn’s first day as the new Head and Dean of the Danish Seaman’s and overseas Churches.

“The board of DSUK are unanimous in our support of Selma Ravn as the most suited candidate amongst many talented applicants, said Anne E. Jensen, the president of DSUK.

“It’s of great value that the person who will lead DSUK understands our organization and at the same time is a great theologian,” she added