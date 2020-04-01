TUI: All 30.000 Nordic travelers now back home

TUI Nordic announced on 31 March that they had completed repatriating over 30,000 Nordic travelers from different parts of the world to Scandinavia. The evacuation was part of TUI’s worldwide evacuation in which a total of 200,000 European guests have now been flown home.

TUI is the largest corporation within tourism and travel in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland and part of the larger TUI Group, which is the world’s leading tourism group.

In Asia, TUI operates tours to among others Indonesia, Vietnam, Maldives and Thailand.

TUI began early in the corona virus crisis to get everyone home in collaboration with all the Nordic foreign ministries.

“A record-breaking collaboration meant that we were able to get everyone home safely and well,” says Mikkel Hansen, Head of Communications at TUI Denmark and Adam Györki,Head of Communications at TUI Sweden.

“We would like to thank all customers, both those who got the holiday shortened, but also those who had to re-book a trip they had been looking forward to.”

“A big thank you also to all employees in the Nordic countries as well as the rest of the world,” he adds.

TUI’s employees in the Nordic countries have been working around the clock for the past two weeks. In total, they have handled 25,000 calls on the phone in the customer service department as well as more than 6,000 questions on social media. Many of the guests who never left now choose to re-book for a new trip.

“We see that the customers with whom we are in contact want to travel. It becomes even more evident to feel that desire when travel options like life are generally limited as these days.”