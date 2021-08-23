New entry regulations for travelers from Denmark and Norway to Singapore

On 19 August, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) outlined the next steps of Singapore’s easing of COVID-19 measures in a press release.

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore has in the following article highlighted the new measurements which include: Piloting home isolation for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients, carefully opening of borders, and information about recognizing overseas vaccinations.

Citing the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, a summary reads:

Singapore is classifying countries/regions in one of four categories, each with differentiated border measures, premised on a traveler’s 21-day travel history before they entered Singapore. Currently, both Norway and Denmark fall under category 3.

If the traveler visits or transits through countries/regions in different categories, the most stringent set of requirements among those countries/regions will apply.

Unvaccinated travelers from Norway and Denmark are allowed entry to Singapore but will be required to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities (quarantine hotel).

Travelers from Norway and Denmark who are fully vaccinated may apply to opt-out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at a suitable accommodation of their choice if they fulfill certain criteria. ICA has stated the following regarding unvaccinated children: “Unvaccinated minors (i.e. below 12 years of age in this calendar year) who are traveling with their vaccinated parents to Singapore are permitted to serve their SHN with their parents at their place of accommodation.”

These regulations were implemented from 20 August 2021 onwards.

Work Pass holders and Long-Term Visit Pass holders still need an entry approval issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to travel to Singapore. Borders are still closed for regular Short-Term Visitors/tourists from category III countries.

Please read the full press release from MOH here.