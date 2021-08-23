Swedish Institute launches the “Young Voices Initiative” in several Asian countries 

The Swedish Institute Svenska institutet is launching the “Young Voices Initiative” in more than 30 countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, at the global level, Sweden believes that all young people can engage in solving inter-connected challenges: climate change, unequal access to education, gender inequality, poverty, mass loss of biodiversity, and shrinking civic space. Everyone needs to participate and engage to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

To involve young people is also an important part of Sweden’s #drivefordemocracy and Swedish development cooperation and that’s why the Swedish Institute Svenska institutet is launching their “Young Voices Initiative ”, the Embassy writes.

SI’s Young Voices Initiative is a funding initiative for international projects and is open to Swedish organizations and their partners in target countries who work with youth participation to strengthen democracy and human rights. It offers grants for collaborative projects which last up to 18 months. You can apply for a grant of between SEK 100,000 and SEK 700,000 and the call for applications is open 30 Aug 2021 – 20 Sep 2021.

More information including project criteria can be found here