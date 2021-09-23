Norwegian Embassy in Singapore welcomes Norway’s Ambassador-Designate to Singapore

On 20 September, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore welcomed the new Ambassador-Designate, Eivind S. Homme, and his spouse, Charlotte Homme, to the Embassy.

Eivind S. Homme has been selected as Norway’s Ambassador-Designate to Singapore and will commence his posting from September 2021, according to Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Eivind S. Homme is a career diplomat and has been with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, since 1984.

Before his posting to Singapore, Mr. Homme was with the Norwegian Parliament where he held the position as Head of the International Department. He has also served as Special Advisor on Asian Affairs and ASEM Senior Official, and as Special Advisor on Global Health, for Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Homme has served as Ambassador of Norway to India and Bhutan, Indonesia, Timor Leste, and ASEAN. He has been Director, MFA Asia Section, Deputy Chief at the Norwegian Embassy, Beijing, and posted to Washington D.C, Rome, and Manila.

Before entering the Foreign Service, he was an officer in The Royal Norwegian Navy.

Ambassador Homme is married to Charlotte Homme and they have two adult children.