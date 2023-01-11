YoungShip Joint Party for (young) maritime professionals

Through the Norwegian Embassyin Singapore, YoungShip Singapore, said it is pleased to announce this year’s first Joint Party which will be held in collaboration with Young Baltic Association Singapore on 12 January 2023.

All past 2019 YoungShip Sponsors and Members are invited for “a night of mingling and merrymaking” and will be granted a couple of free drink coupons.

The Embassy guarantees it is an opportunity to meet and network with other Norwegian and international professionals from the maritime and offshore industry.

The YoungShip team hopes to see as many as possible.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG