Community news / Norway / Singapore

YoungShip Joint Party for (young) maritime professionals

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Why not start the new year by making some new friends? If you are a young maritime professional, you can join YoungShip tomorrow January 12 at 6 pm for their Joint Party with Young Baltic Association Singapore. Image: LinkedIn

Through the Norwegian Embassyin Singapore, YoungShip Singapore, said it is pleased to announce this year’s first Joint Party which will be held in collaboration with Young Baltic Association Singapore on 12 January 2023.

All past 2019 YoungShip Sponsors and Members are invited for “a night of mingling and merrymaking” and will be granted a couple of free drink coupons.

The Embassy guarantees it is an opportunity to meet and network with other Norwegian and international professionals from the maritime and offshore industry.

The YoungShip team hopes to see as many as possible.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG

Related posts:

An update from Ambassador Anita Nergaard on Team Norway’s work in Singapore  New travel regulations: Singapore is now classified as a grey country for Norwegians Two job openings at Team Norway in Singapore Norwegian and Sami artist to be commissioned by Singapore Benniale 2022.

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *